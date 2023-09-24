scorecardresearch
Ragneeti: Video from Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha’s sangeet goes viral

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie-the-knot on Sunday.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. A video from their Sangeet celebration has made its way to social media. The Sangeet was held on Saturday night. The guests were seen arriving at Udaipur airport and they were then taken to the luxurious Leela Palace on a boat. The bride and groom’s family hosted a grand Sangeet night, where Salman Ali and Navraj Hans among others set the stage on fire with their performances.

A video doing the rounds on social media, shows Navraj Hans singing songs such as ‘Gud Naal Ishq Mitha’ and ‘Dil Chori’. The families are seen letting their hair loose and dancing the nightaway.

There were many restrictions and much security for their wedding. Cameras had been taped to avoid leaks from the celebrations, however, the video from sangeet managed its way out.

On Sunday, Parineeti will be turning into a bride for her groom Raghav. They will take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in the middle of lake Pichola in Udaipur.

