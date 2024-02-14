HomeBollywoodNews

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson take over Delhi streets with bike ride

Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson were seen taking over the streets with ATV’s and motorbikes on night as they were promoting their upcoming film ‘Crakk-Jitegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’

By Agency News Desk
Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Amy Jackson take over Delhi streets with bike ride
Vidyut Jammwal | Arjun Rampal | Amy Jackson _ pic courtesy news agency

Actors Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson were seen taking over the streets with ATV’s and motorbikes on Tuesday night as they were promoting their upcoming film ‘Crakk-Jitegaa Toh Jiyegaa!’

The journey from their adrenaline rushing ride began from the hotel in central Delhi. Amy was seen sitting behind Vidyut as they zoomed on the roads with their crew at night.

However, Nora Fatehi, who too is a part of the film, which is slated to release on February 23, was missing from all the action taking place.

Vidyut wore a light green jacket paired with black pants and sunglasses. Arjun looked dapper in a leather jacket paired with light blue denims. While Amy chose to go monochrome with black jacket, pants paired with a crisp white shirt and completed her look with stilettos.

‘Crakk Jeetgaa..Toh Jiyegaa’ is directed by Aditya Datt. It tells the tale of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of underground extreme sports.

Previous article
Equestrian: Young champ Jai Sabharwal wins 2 golds at National Championship
Next article
On Valentine's Day, Adah Sharma joins hands with animal hospital
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US