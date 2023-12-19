Vidyut Jammwal’s starrer ‘Crakk’ leaves you gasping for air with jaw-dropping sport stunts

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride as Vidyut Jammwal drops the teaser of ‘Crakk’, pushing the boundaries of thrill and action. In a breathtaking display of daredevilry, Vidyut’s heart-pounding stunts in the teaser of Crakk set the stage for an unparalleled action experience on screen. The teaser not only captivates but elevates cinema’s production standards to new heights, creating an ovation-worthy spectacle against the picturesque backdrop of Poland.

Crakk is a genre-defying action survival thriller, marking a groundbreaking moment in Indian cinema. The impeccably choreographed action sequences and a power-packed ensemble starring action star Vidyut Jammwal along with Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. This teaser solidifies Crakk as a must-watch for the youth as it promises extreme and jaw-dropping stunts!

Advertisement

From rollerblading to skydiving, skiing and car-chasing, Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film ‘Crakk- Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!” teaser leaves you gasping for air as its a bag full of adrenaline-rushing sports stunts.

The makers of the film on Tuesday afternoon dropped the teaser, giving a sneak-peak to what the film offers. The-minute-long nail biting teaser begins with a glimpse of Vidyut and Arjun walking towards a plane.

- Advertisement -

Crakk also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after ‘Commando 3’. The title track unveiled in the teaser is poised to become the undisputed youth anthem. The title track surely amps up the thrill becoming one of the key highlights of the teaser.

The action star is heard saying: “Zindagi to sala sab ke saathich khelti hai… Leking asli player toh waich hai jo zindagi ke saath khele.”

- Advertisement -

The teaser shows some jittery sport stunts and the acting prowess of Vidyut, who doesn’t miss a chance to pack punches at bag guys. Actors Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson sprinkle an element of intrigue into the teaser.

The teaser also talks about the one rule of the game: “Jeetega toh Jeeyega.”

Vidyut, while flaunting his beefed up back, says: “Darr nahi daring se khelta hun main.” The line seems to be true to the T considering the amount of dangerous stunts he has performed in the film.

The teaser is not just limited to sports, but also the production value and the background score make it a cinematic spectacle and an edge-of-the-seat experience.

Crakk, produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on 23rd February 2024.