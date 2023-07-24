scorecardresearch
Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Vidyut Jammwal, who has studied the art of Kalaripayattu, Indian martial art, since he was three, is ecstatic over the fact that his name shows up in the Top 10 Martial Artists in the world. 

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal, who has studied the art of Kalaripayattu, Indian martial art, since he was three, is ecstatic over the fact that his name shows up in the Top 10 Martial Artists in the world. 

Vidyut on Sunday shared a screenshot on Instagram, where his name is seen under the “top martial artists in the world” on Google search engine alongside renowned martial artists like Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa.

For him it is the acknowledgement of the traditional Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu and he is proud.

Talking to IANS, the actor said: “For me it is always the acknowledgement of the traditional Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu, which is the mother of all martial arts. I feel proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu. It’’s a complete honour.”

The ‘Commando’ star has also trained with several martial artists globally and has also performed in live shows.

On the work front, upcoming film ‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’, an adrenaline-rushing extreme sports film. Directed by Aditya Dutt, it is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

Vidyut made his debut in 2011 with ‘Force’. He also practices Kalaripayattu. He ranked in The Times of India’s listing of India’s Top 10 Most Desirable Men in 2012 and 2013.

In 2012, People Magazine India listed him as one of The Sexiest Men Alive. In 2020, he was named in ‘The World List Of 10 People You Don’t Have To Mess With’ alongside Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls.

