Vidyut Jammwal remembers late Nishikant Kamat as 'Force' turns 12

By Agency News Desk
Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Actor Vidyut Jammwal remembered late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who directed the action star’s Hindi debut film ‘Force’ as it turned 12. Vidyut took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and actor John Abraham. In the image the two are seen at loggerheads as Vidyut played an anti-hero against John.

For the caption, he wrote: “Pay my due respect to the Late, Director Nishikant Kamat. #Gratitude #Force#VipulAmrutlalShah @thejohnabraham @geneliad@mohnish_bahl @sandymridul @rajbabbarmp@officialmukeshrishi @sunshinepicturesofficial.”

‘Force’, an action thriller also stars Genelia D’Souza. It is a remake of Gautham Vasudev Menon’s successful 2003 Tamil film, ‘Kaakha Kaakha’, the plot follows a dutiful cop who chases the capture of a dreaded gangster. The film released on September 30, 2011.

In 2020, Kamat died at the age of 50 following cirrhosis and Covid-19.

On the work front, Vidyut will next be seen in ‘Crakk – Jeetega toh Jiyega’.

The extreme sports film, directed by Aditya Datt, is based on two brothers, who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. The film is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Ankit Mohan, among others.

7
