Vidyut Jammwal's mantra to sexy neck is balancing 30 kg on forehead

Vidyut Jammwal has brought sexy back after revealing how he has the perfect neck – balancing heavy weight on his forehead. 

Vidyut Jammwal's mantra to sexy neck is balancing 30 kg on forehead
Vidyut Jammwal's mantra to sexy neck is balancing 30 kg on forehead pic courtesy news agency

Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal has brought sexy back after revealing how he has the perfect neck – balancing heavy weight on his forehead.  A video shared by the actor on Instagram and showcased how he keeps neck fitness in check. In the clip, the ‘IB71’ star is seen balancing a 30 kg kettlebell and a dumbbell on his forehead.

That’s not it. He is seen balancing a person weighing 82 kilos on his forehead with ease as he is seen lying down on a gym mat.

He captioned it: “#Itrainlikevidyutjammwal #Findyourownway.”

This is not the first time Vidyut has amazed fans with his fitness tricks. Previously, he was seen running on a four-storey building’s parapet for balance control.

On the work front, Vidyut, who made his debut as a producer with ‘IB 71’, is currently busy shooting for ‘Crakk -Jeetega toh Jiyega’, which also stars Arjun Rampal.

‘Crakk — Jeetega toh Jiyega’ is an adrenaline rushing extreme sports film. The upcoming film, directed by Aditya Dutt, is based on two brothers who are set to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to win. It is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

5
