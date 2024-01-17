Vidyut Jammwal’s ‘Junglee’, ‘Sanak’ co-stars Pooja Sawant, Rukmini to feature in ‘Crakk’ song

Vidyut Jammwal will be seen shaking-a-leg with Pooja Sawant and Rukmini Maitra, who worked with the action star in films such as ‘Junglee’ and ‘Sanak’ respectively, in a song for the upcoming film ‘Crakk’.

A picture of Vidyut and Pooja from the sets are doing the rounds. In the picture they are seen sitting on a scooter. The actor is seen dressed in a colourful shirt paired with a white ganji and denims. He completed his look with sunglasses. Pooja is seen sitting as a pillion rider.

The details about the song are kept under wraps. However, it is a part of the upcoming film ‘Crakk’, which is touted as an adrenaline rushing sports film.

The first track from the film titled ‘Dil Jhoom’ has been dropped and it features Nora Fatehi and Vidyut. The track is currently trending on Instagram.

‘Dil Jhoom’ is a rendition of the popular track titled ‘Jhoom’ by Pakistani singer Ali Zafar. The remix features a collaboration between renowned singers Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra and Tanishk Bagchi.

Crakk, produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Action Hero Films, and directed by Aditya Datt is set to hit theatres on February 23.