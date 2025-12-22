Choreographer Vijay Ganguly has cleared the air surrounding headlines and titles that state Tamannaah Bhatia was rejected for Shararat song from Dhurandhar. The choreographer took to his social media handle to reveal that the actress was never under consideration for the part. He stated that Tamannaah carries a star power so significant that it might have overwhelmed the needs of the sequence. Therefore, the makers opted for two performers to let the narrative be the hero of the sequence.

He highlighted how words can get sensationalised to serve headlines, with terms like ‘rejections’ being used. “I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I’ve often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft. It’s unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like “rejections” being used – something that was never the spirit of what was shared,” he wrote.

Vijay Ganguly Sets Record Straight: Tamannaah Bhatia Was Never ‘Rejected’ For Dhurandhar’s Song — Stardom Too Big For The Scene 2

Further, he revealed why Tamannaah Bhatia was not under consideration for Shararat song. “Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs – on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it. To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story’s progression. This choice was about protecting the film’s atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence,” he stated.

Vijay Ganguly’s clarifications puts an end to headlines that state Tamannaah was ‘rejected’ for the song. Instead, it emphasises the need to focus on the intent of a filmmaker behind taking creative decisions rather than focus on misplaced chatter. His words underscore a crucial aspect of filmmaking: that casting decisions are driven by narrative balance and vision, not by notions of acceptance of rejections.