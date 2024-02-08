Vikrant Massey & Sheetal Thakur are ‘bursting with joy’ as they welcome baby boy

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur are celebrating a new chapter in their lives as they joyfully announced the arrival of their first child.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a note: “07.02.2024 For we have become one… we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son… love, Sheetal & Vikrant.”

The note has images of baby things like a hoodie, soft toys, booties, feeding bottle, stroller and a rainbow.

Vikrant captioned the post with a joining hand emoji, and a white heart.

The UPSC trainer Vikas Divyakirti, who essayed himself in Vikrant-starrer ‘12th Fail’ commented on the post and said: “Congratulations to both of you for having the little prince in your life. Congratulations to the little prince for having awesome parents.”

Medha Shankr, who starred alongside Vikrant in ‘12th Fail’ commented: “Congratulations, you guys.”

Raashii Khanna said: “Congratulations Masseys’.”

Suniel Shetty dropped a red heart and evil eye emoji. Zoya Akhtar, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Surbhi Jyoti, and others also posted congratulatory wishes.

On September 24, the couple had announced that they are expecting their first child.

Vikrant and Sheetal began dating in 2015, before they starred together in the web series ‘Broken But Beautiful’. They got engaged in November 2019. They registered their marriage on February 14, 2022.

Vikrant made his acting debut with ‘Dhoom Machaao Dhoom’. He was then seen in films such as ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Chapaak’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’.

The 36-year-old actor was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ‘12th Fail’, based on the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

He next has ‘Yaar Jigri’, ‘Sector 36’, and ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.

–IANS

sp/kvd