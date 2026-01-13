Vir Das Reveals How One Text Message Brought Imran Khan Back to Films for Happy Patel

Vir Das is gearing up for a brand-new chapter in his career as he prepares to make his directorial debut with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, backed by Aamir Khan Productions. While anticipation around the quirky comedy is already high, Vir has now revealed a behind-the-scenes moment that has delighted fans — the unexpected way actor Imran Khan joined the film.

Taking to Instagram, Vir shared a screenshot of an actual text exchange with Imran, showing how a simple message in early 2024 evolved into a creative collaboration. Posting the screenshot, Vir wrote, “True story! We thought of the maddest thing and made Imran do it in #HappyPatel. January 16th, you get to see him, and I can’t wait! This is the actual screenshot from Feb 2024.”

The chat reveals Imran casually reaching out to Vir, writing, “Hey, been hearing good stuff about the film you’re making! Any place I could cameo, you think?” Vir’s excitement was immediate. He replied, “Are you kidding me???? ABSOLUTELY!!! Let me find something cool. I’m going to make sure it’s insane and fun.”

Imran responded enthusiastically, saying, “Sounds like fun. I’d love to be a part of it.” Vir then sealed the collaboration with a promise fans are now eager to see fulfilled: “Done. Let me design something cool and come at you in a few days. If we’re doing something, it’s gotta be pop and funny as f**k.”

What followed was a process built on trust, instinct, and shared humour. In earlier interviews, Vir had mentioned that once Imran expressed interest in being part of the project, he felt a responsibility to craft something worthy of the actor’s return to a film set. The result, he hints, is a role that is unexpected, playful, and wildly entertaining.

The recently released trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos reflects that energy. Packed with quirky humour, fast-paced storytelling, and Vir’s signature comedic style, the film promises a lighthearted cinematic ride. Alongside directing, Vir also stars in the film, bringing his stand-up charm to the big screen.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film also features Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Mithila Palkar in key roles. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is set to hit theatres on January 16, 2026 — and with Imran Khan’s surprise appearance now confirmed, fan excitement has only doubled.