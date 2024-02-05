scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodNews

Vir Das to take a break from touring, to co-direct & star in a movie

Vir Das has shared that he is taking a break from touring for three months. He added that he will be

By Agency News Desk
Vir Das
Vir Das_pic courtesy news agency

Stand up star and actor Vir Das has shared that he is taking a break from touring for three months. He added that he will be co-directing and starring in a movie.

Vir took to X on Monday, where he dropped a message: “Head back to India tomorrow.”

Without divulging details about his next, he added: “Very very happy to announce for the next three months I will NOT be touring. Get to sleep in the same bed. Have a routine. Plant some roots. Also…..Co-direct and star in a movie.”

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani took to the comment section and wrote to Vir, who recently won an International Emmy for his stand up special ‘Vir Das: Landing.”

Advani wrote: “Aaah… I see how you slipped that in. Meet up when you’re back.”

On the film front, Vir was seen in Judd Aptow’s ‘The Bubble’, a comedy film, which also features Karen Gillan, Pedro Pascal, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Guz Khan, Peter Serafinowicz and Harry Trevaldwyn.

It follows the cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise who attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous article
New Jersey to host FIFA World Cup 2026 final; Mexico to stage opening match
Next article
Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila show how singles spend Valentine’s week
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US