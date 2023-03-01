Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for some years. They welcomed their daughter Vamika Kohli in January 2021.

In a recent interview, Virat said, “The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement.”

Virat further spoke about how Anushka inspires him. He said, “When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things.”