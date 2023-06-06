scorecardresearch
Shahid Kapoor: Was concerned about dad judging my choice to become a hero

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he was concerned about his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur judging his choice to become a hero.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has said that he was concerned about his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur judging his choice to become a hero. “My dad is Pankaj Kapur. The fact that I wanted to be a hero was because of my dad. I often wondered will he judge me for my choice of becoming an actor. One does get affected by what ones parents do,” the actor said.

Shahid said his mom (Neelima Azeem) is a phenomenal dancer and actor, while his dad is a legend as an actor.

“My dad was supportive, but there were times when I could make out that he was not very happy with a film or the work that I did,” he said.

“He would not make it very obvious but with your family, you know. So whenever he does call me, I know that he’s really liked my work because he’s true to the art. I love the fact that he’s real with me about it,” ‘Film Companion’ wrote quoting the actor.

Shahid also said that he wants to find that nice sweet spot in the middle where people can say that was a not only a good film, but also a very entertaining film.

“I want more and more people to watch the movies that I do. I want them to be accessible,” the actor said.

Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the streaming project ‘Bloody Daddy’ which will release on JioCinema.

