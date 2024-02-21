HomeBollywoodNews

‘We’re evolving,’ says Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she drops videos of daughter Malti Marie filming herself

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some videos of her little bundle of joy Malti Marie

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some videos of her little bundle of joy Malti Marie (MM), wherein she can be seen playing with the front camera of the phone and recording herself. Priyanka married American singer and actor, Nick Jonas in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, MM, via surrogacy.

The ‘Aitraaz’ fame actress is often seen sharing glimpses of her baby girl on social media. And now she has dropped videos on her Instagram account, where Priyanka enjoys 90.6 million followers.

In the Stories section, the ‘Mary Kom’ actress shared little videos, wherein we can see Malti recording herself. The video features her forehead and a slight glimpse of her face.

It was captioned: “Now it’s videos too.. we’re evolving,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

On February 4, Nick had shared a selfie, which was clicked by Malti. In the photo, we can see Nick wearing a black hoodie. Malti’s eyes were visible in the photograph.

Nick had captioned it: “Morning selfies by MM.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka last featured in ‘Love Again’. She next has ‘Heads of State’ in her kitty.

