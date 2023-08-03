scorecardresearch
When Aishwarya Khare wore a 20-kg lehenga for a wedding sequence

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Aishwarya Khare has grabbed eyeballs as she graced the TV screens in an enchanting bridal ensemble in the series ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

Wearing a beautiful golden and red lehenga with a statement necklace, a maang tikka and a nose ring, Aishwarya looked absolutely stunning in the wedding sequence.

However, her bridal look came with its own set of challenges. For the ongoing sequence, Aishwarya dons a magnificent lehenga that weighs a 20 kilograms.

What’s even more interesting is that she looked breathtakingly beautiful and delivered all her takes, while carrying the weight of the heavy attire, and gracefully navigating through the sets and the outdoor setting despite heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Talking about the same, Aishwarya said: “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalising my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my set of inputs as I really wanted my look to stand out.”

“I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me. But little did I know how heavy it would be,” she added.

Talking about the challenges, she said: “I realised it when I wore it for the first time and walking around in a 20-kg outfit on the set and outside, especially during the rainy season in Mumbai is challenging, but I still had a great time shooting in the outfit and look. But that’s not it!”

“My statement neckpiece also weighs around about 5 to 6 kilograms. Add that to my 20-kg lehenga and you’ll know the actual weight I was hauling around. What was tougher than all this was the fact that it took me nearly 1 and a half hours to get into this bridal look and even though it did get a little tiring for me, I had a lot of fun shooting for this whole sequence,” added Aishwarya.

Making their way into the audience’s hearts, Aishwarya and Rohit Suchanti aka #RishMi have become household names and command a massive following.

In the recent episodes, viewers were surprised when Rishi found out that Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) is married to Saloni (Shraddha Jaiswal) already. With Lakshmi set to marry Vikrant, a lot of dramatic twists and turns are set to pan out in the coming few weeks.

It will be interesting to find out if Rishi will be able to stop the wedding and reveal Vikrant’s truth in front of the family or not.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

–IANS

