scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream, was take 'back to Varanasi'

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Happu Singh in the show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', enjoys ice-cream and keeps trying new flavours.

By Agency News Desk
Yogesh Tripathi tried Paan flavour ice cream
Yogesh Tripathi

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Happu Singh in the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, enjoys ice-cream and keeps trying new flavours. The actor shared that recently, he tried the Paan flavour and was teleported to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

He said: “The taste of Paan ice-cream took me back to Varanasi. It was delicious and had a traditional Indian taste. The Paan-flavoured ice cream is made with betel leaves, and the smell is interesting.”

The actor revealed that the flavour has become one of his favourites.

He further mentioned: “The ice cream has rich ingredients like mukhwas, coconut, aniseed, cardamom, and dried dates. Just like we are special with our unique qualities, an ice cream flavour also stands out with its extra topping, creating a delightful dessert. It’s wonderful to see how these traditional flavours have become popular among people all over the world.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship
Next article
ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Multiple social media platforms don’t affect mental well-being: Study

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: China's Chang completes hattrick of women's 3m synchro springboard diving titles

Sports

Ireland name 14-member squad for upcoming women’s ODI series against Australia

News

Rani Mukerji reveals who contributed in shaping her career

Technology

ChatGPT’s answer to healthcare-related queries at par with humans: Study

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Abhinav, Gautami win Air Rifle Mixed Team gold at Junior World Championship

Health & Lifestyle

Saurabh Bhardwaj visits hospitals, says govt will provide dengue cards to school children

News

Uorfi's under eye fillers go wrong: 'Why did I do this to myself'

Technology

‘Holy Grail’ 2007 Apple iPhone sells for record Rs 1.5 crore

News

Prepare to meet… ‘The Creator’

Sports

La Liga: 10 things to know before the start of 2023-24 season

News

'Kohrra' maker Sudip Sharma says a Charles Bukowski poem led to the genesis of show

Sports

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai found guilty of breaching ICC Code of Conduct

News

KJo on 'Merry Christmas', 'Yodha' clash: Clashing on date without courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward

Health & Lifestyle

Kidney dialysis patients can benefit from light exercises: Study

Technology

Indian researchers remove 3K malicious content targeting firms across sectors

News

'Monday Motivashiun': Ranveer Singh flaunts washboard abs

News

Times Square shines bright with ‘Project K’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US