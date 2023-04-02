scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zaan Khan: I don't skip even a single day of fasting during Ramadan

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Zaan Khan, who is known for playing roles like Randheer Raizada in ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chodd Aaye’ and Naksh Parekh in ‘Humari Bahu Silk’, talked about how he manages fasting during Ramadan and also continuing his work simultaneously.

Zaan said: “It’s not that easy, but I do it because I love this month of Ramadan and it’s been a lot of years like I was 8 or 9 years old when I started fasting. Whether I am working or not, I make sure I don’t skip even a single day of fasting. It is also good for body detox, and I feel very light and refreshed when I fast. I consume my energy, I don’t waste it, and I don’t talk to people a lot so that I can do work and fast simultaneously.”

When asked about his motivation towards work during Ramadan, Zaan added: “It’s just my passion towards my work. If you are passionate about your work, be it your fasting, your hunger, or whatever, nothing will keep you away from it. Because work is worship, whether I am fasting or not, I am always motivated for my work, 24/7.”

However, at certain times it is tiring also for him to make a balance. “Sometimes I do feel dizzy and frustrated when it’s an outdoor shoot. I still remember the days when I was shooting for ‘Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye’ and ‘Hamari Bahu Silk’ and during that time I used to fast and shoot.”

“Many times it happened that I used to have a headache and dizziness, but I used to keep fast as I loved my God. People say that this one month is all about making sacrifices and getting rewarded, and I believe that. Now I am used to it; it’s very normal now, but when it’s an outdoor shoot, sometimes I do feel frustrated, and I try to save my energy,” he concluded.

–IANS

ila/uk/

Previous article
SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service
Next article
IPL 2023: Must applaud Mark Wood's plans and the way he got Prithvi Shaw out, says Parthiv Patel
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Must applaud Mark Wood's plans and the way he got Prithvi Shaw out, says Parthiv Patel

Technology

SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service

News

Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Technology

Can psychosocial factors raise long Covid risk?

Technology

Google faces $4.2 billion advertising lawsuit

Technology

Google to cut free snacks & workout classes for employees: Report

Sports

RCB vs MI match at M. Chinnaswamy will be the biggest match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach foundation, SAi Shakti win Phase 2 matches

News

Ajay Devgn celebrates b’day with special screening of ‘Bholaa’ for the underprivileged

News

Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a 'super successful year' on his birthday

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

News

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ravanasura’ set for April 7 release

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

News

Saif, Shoojit Sirkar, Drashti Dhami express grief at Pradeep Sarkar's prayer meet

Sports

Athletics: Kenyan, Ethiopian runners win at 2023 Xiamen Marathon

Health & Lifestyle

Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts

News

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US