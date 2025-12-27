Zeeshan Ayyub Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan’s Humility Is Unmatched

Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation as a warm and gracious host has long been celebrated in the film industry. From personally escorting guests to their cars to making everyone feel at home at his Mumbai residence, Mannat, stories of his generosity are well known. However, actor Zeeshan Ayyub believes that Shah Rukh Khan’s true humility is revealed not in these grand gestures, but in the quiet, everyday ways he treats people who often go unnoticed on film sets.

Zeeshan, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in films like Raees and Zero, recently opened up about his experiences while speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel. According to him, the real measure of a person’s character lies in how they treat working-class individuals—especially those who do physical labour and earn modest wages.

“Many stars will come and drop you at the gate,” Zeeshan said, “but for me, the real test is how someone treats people who do physical labour for less money.” By that standard, he added, Shah Rukh Khan consistently stands apart. “That’s how I judge a human being. Shah Rukh never misses greeting these people.”

Zeeshan went on to recall several moments from their time on set that left a lasting impression on him. One incident, in particular, highlighted Shah Rukh’s instinctive respect for others. “If he walks out of a door and the doorman opens it for him, even if Shah Rukh is in the middle of a serious conversation, he will stop, turn around, give the doorman his full attention and say thank you,” Zeeshan shared. “That is a sign of greatness.”

The actor emphasized that it wasn’t the act itself, but the sincerity behind it that truly mattered.

Zeeshan also spoke about Shah Rukh’s sense of responsibility during long shooting schedules. If a shoot needed to extend beyond the planned hours, Shah Rukh wouldn’t assume compliance from junior artists. Instead, he would personally address them. “If he wants to extend a shoot by half an hour, he will go to the microphone and apologise,” Zeeshan said, adding that Shah Rukh politely asks for their consent despite knowing they’re usually prepared for longer hours.

According to Zeeshan, this mindset stems from Shah Rukh’s upbringing, not his stardom. “He thinks it’s his film, and because of him the delay has happened,” he explained. “So he feels it’s his duty to ask people personally.”

In an industry driven by hierarchy and power, Zeeshan believes these small, consistent acts of respect are what truly define Shah Rukh Khan’s greatness—quiet proof that humility doesn’t need a spotlight.