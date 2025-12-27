Agastya Nanda: Ikkis Music Unlocked My Character’s Soul

After entertaining people with some great numbers like Sitaare, Ban Ke Dikha Ikkis, Tera Aashiq, and Sajda, the team of the highly anticipated war saga Ikkis is proud to announce that the complete music album of this upcoming cinematic production has been launched.

Speaking on his views on the album, first-time actor Agastya Nanda discussed his personal experience of finding his character in this album so relatable, being a young soldier struggling through and coping with the realities of war. Speaking on his album getting so much appreciation for its songs, Agastya stated that he is reliving some of his most truthful and heartfelt experiences from the shoot through this album.

“Music has played a massive part in me understanding my character and what his emotion journey is all about,” he revealed. “Going back to the album reminds me of moments that were very emotional and very close to my heart,”

Actress Simar Bhatia, who has appeared alongside Agastya in the TV show Ikkis, shared similar views. “The album is highly meaningful because the songs are not just background scores to the film. It is after all, an extension of the characters, which makes it even more special,” said Simar Bhatia.

Adding to the already developing hype for the film, Agastya has also gained accolades for his debut effort from none other than his famous grandfather, Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar wrote on his blog, “Proud of you, grandson, for having performed just like perfection in every shot.”

Amitabh Bacchan wrote a very emotional post looking back at Agastya’s life, from birth through to when he came into the film industry. Amitabh remembered when Agastya’s mother, Shweta Bacchan, had been rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in her last stages of labour. Big B remembered holding Agastya in his hands just a few days after birth, checking if his eyes are blue.

Right from the times when Agastya pulls at his beard as a child to his choice to become an actor, it was all very emotional for Amitabh Bachchan. This was evident in his tweets when he stated that whenever Agastya appeared on screen in the show Ikkis, he could not take his eyes off the screen. By its stirring background score, soulful acting performance, and emotional support, Ikkis is steadily mounting curiosity – not only as a war film, but also as an intensely subjective cinematic experience for its actors and its makers.