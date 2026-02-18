GOAT Movie Review | An Animated Underdog Story with Big Energy

With GOAT, the makers attempt to package a high-energy animated sports drama that speaks directly to basketball (Roarball) culture, sneaker obsession and the anxiety of staying relevant. Right from the beginning, the film feels slightly unsure of how to set up its world. The opening stretch is a little awkward, especially because the central “game” concept that drives everything forward is not clearly explained upfront. It takes time before we fully understand the stakes once it settles in, however, the animation immediately demands attention. Visually, GOAT is electric. The texture, movement and character detailing feel heavily inspired by modern animated classics. The look and feel recall vibrant urban animation styles, with exaggerated swagger, expressive lighting and kinetic sports choreography. The influence is noticeable, but the execution is undeniably slick.

At the center of the story are two parallels. Will, our undersized and ambitious hero, is introduced as hungry, broke and eager to prove himself. On the other end stands Jett, a dominant force who has ruled the league for over fifteen years but has never secured a “Claw,” the film’s equivalent of a world championship. The narrative tries to juggle both arcs, but this is where the movie begins to feel tonally scattered. It keeps shifting perspectives, making it difficult to determine whose journey truly anchors the story. Is this about being physically small? About being washed up? About irrelevancy in a fast-moving culture? The film touches all of it, but never fully commits to one.

Thematically, GOAT revolves around validation. What happens when your entire identity is built around one dream? What happens when the world moves on? On paper, these are strong ideas. The film clearly wants to say Dream big. You are never too small. And it does “display” that message clearly. But it rarely challenges its characters in meaningful ways. Will, for instance, never truly struggles to compete against larger, more prejudiced players in the league. The racism toward smaller mammals is mentioned, but it never becomes a lived obstacle. He does not undergo an intense transformation or visible grind. He feels professionally capable from the very moment he is introduced, which lowers the stakes.

Jett’s arc follows a similarly familiar structure. The champion who has everything except the ultimate prize. The final victory comes when she learns to trust her teammates. It works structurally, but it unfolds exactly how you expect it to from the first few minutes. The predictability makes the emotional payoff feel textbook rather than cathartic. By the final act, the emotional connection feels somewhat severed because the film never truly puts its characters through unbearable tension.

That said, the dynamics between friends are genuinely enjoyable. The slang feels authentic. The dialogue often sounds real and playful rather than written for effect. Social media plays a significant role in pushing the narrative forward, reflecting how modern validation works in the sports and influencer era. There is even a cheeky nod to professional athletes getting caught in fake scams like crypto controversies, which adds a layer of cultural commentary. The sneaker culture references are another strong highlight. Shoes are treated almost like status symbols, reinforcing how deeply fashion and basketball are intertwined.

One standout character is Modo, who carries a coolness and presence that many other side characters lack. Beyond him, several supporting figures feel functional rather than memorable. The voice acting is competent and clean, but nothing groundbreaking. It serves the story without elevating it.

Where the film truly excels is in its technical presentation. The soundtrack is consistently impressive. Track after track lands with confidence, adding rhythm and emotional uplift to the games. The blend of hype music and cinematic scoring enhances the larger-than-life atmosphere. Meme references also pop up in amusing ways, though they never fully compensate for the lack of deeper chemistry between key characters.

Ultimately, GOAT is undeniably fun and visually thrilling. For kids, the messaging about dreaming big, trusting your team and never giving up will likely resonate strongly. From an adult perspective, however, the story feels predictable and emotionally safe. It checks all the right boxes but rarely surprises.

Movie: Goat

Directed by: Tyree Dillihay

(Voice) Featuring: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, Sherry Cola, Eduardo Franco, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Stephen Curry

Theatrical Release Date: February 13, 2026

Run Time: 1hr 40mins

Reviewer: Karan Sharma