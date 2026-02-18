Cardi B’s Shocking Decision: Taking Out the Butt Implants After Tour!

Rapper Cardi B is once again grabbing attention for her candid honesty — this time revealing that she plans to remove her butt implants once her ongoing tour comes to an end. The 33-year-old artist is currently traveling across North America with her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicked off on February 11 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

Known for being refreshingly open about her cosmetic journey, Cardi recently shared that she intends to downsize after completing her tour commitments.

She spoke about her plans backstage at the Kia Forum in California on February 17 during a conversation with fellow artist Kehlani and the team from Big Boy’s Neighborhood.

The moment came after Kehlani jokingly complimented Cardi’s figure following a surprise performance of their collaboration “Safe.” In a video later shared on Instagram by radio host Big Boy, Kehlani playfully reacted to Cardi’s appearance — prompting the rapper to respond with an unexpected revelation.

Cardi told those backstage that once the tour wraps, she plans to head to Colombia for a private recovery period while undergoing the procedure. She emphasized her desire for privacy during that time, noting that she intends to take a break from public life during the process.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has discussed her experiences with cosmetic enhancements. Since rising to fame in 2017, she has spoken openly about undergoing several elective procedures.

At the age of 21, she received biopolymer injections — a silicone-based filler not approved by the FDA — in a procedure that was performed in a basement in Queens, New York. The experience, she later revealed in an interview with GQ, was extremely painful and came with complications.

In August 2022, Cardi shared that she had already removed “95 percent” of the biopolymers. Later that year, during an Instagram Live session, she also warned young women against opting for unsafe cosmetic injections.

Her Little Miss Drama Tour supports her second album, I Am the Drama, and will continue through mid-April 2026 with major stops in cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

As always, Cardi continues to keep it real — both on and off stage.