Cardi B Drops Bombshell Onstage — Confirms Split from Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has made it clear that her relationship with Stefon Diggs is officially over. The rapper addressed the situation during a recent stop on her Little Miss Drama Tour in Los Angeles on February 15, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, had confirmed her relationship with the New England Patriots wide receiver in June last year and welcomed a baby boy with him in November. However, during her live performance, she openly acknowledged their split while responding to recent remarks made by fellow rapper BIA.

In a viral fan-recorded clip from the concert, Cardi delivered a fiery statement to the crowd, making it clear that although she is no longer romantically involved with Diggs, she would not tolerate public disrespect toward him. She then launched into her diss track Pretty & Petty, which is widely believed to be directed at BIA and includes pointed lyrics questioning her rival’s musical relevance.

The tension escalated days earlier when BIA responded to a fan’s post on X that referenced Cardi’s performance. Her comment appeared to mock Diggs, fueling online speculation about an ongoing feud.

Just because I ain’t fcking with my bd doesn’t mean you get to talk about my bd.. this for you btch! -Cardi B #littlemissdramatour pic.twitter.com/9PWAKlOLBD — kourt. (@bardigangonlyy) February 16, 2026

Rumours of Cardi and Diggs’ breakup had already been circulating after fans noticed the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram following the Patriots’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl 2026. Many expected Cardi to publicly support Diggs after the defeat, but instead she shared a carefree video of herself dancing at the game.

Her appearance at the event also turned heads as she joined Bad Bunny during the halftime show, alongside stars like Pedro Pascal, Alix Earle, Karol G, and Jessica Alba.

Currently, Cardi is focused on her tour, which kicked off on February 11 in California and will wrap up in Atlanta on April 18. The 35-show run supports her second studio album, Am I the Drama?.

While the rapper remains tight-lipped about further personal details, her onstage comments leave little doubt — the chapter with Diggs has officially come to an end.