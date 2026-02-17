Love vs Duty! ‘Sangamarmar’ Trailer Starring Sourabh Raaj Jain and Sheen Savita Dass Promises a Heartbreaking Family Saga You Won’t Forget

The trailer for Sangamarmar, an upcoming multi-generational family drama, has officially been unveiled by JioHotstar, offering audiences a glimpse into an emotional tale of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Rajshri Productions, the series is helmed by director Vikram Ghai. Sangamarmar is set to premiere on February 26 and will follow a weekly release schedule, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

Rooted in deep emotional storytelling, the show carries the signature warmth and values associated with Sooraj Barjatya’s cinematic legacy. At its core, Sangamarmar is a poignant narrative about the choices that shape lives and the enduring power of love and family bonds.

The story revolves around Amrita, played by Sheen Savita Dass, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is forced to make a defining decision. Torn between her personal dreams and a blossoming romance with Aditya, Amrita ultimately chooses family responsibility over love. Aditya, portrayed by Sourabh Raaj Jain, becomes a symbol of a love that refuses to fade despite time and distance.

What begins as a tender youthful connection evolves into a deeply emotional journey marked by sacrifice and silent resilience. Years pass, circumstances change, but the emotional bond between Amrita and Aditya remains untouched — a testament to love that survives even when life takes people in different directions.

The ensemble cast further strengthens the emotional depth of the series. It includes seasoned performers such as Smita Bansal, Khalid Siddiqui, Farooq Saeed, Swati Tarar, Jaya Ojha, and Avinash Wadhwani.

Through its layered narrative, Sangamarmar explores how a single choice can redefine the course of an entire life. It delves into themes of duty, longing, emotional endurance, and the quiet strength that comes from putting family first.

Blending romance with realism, the series promises to resonate with viewers who appreciate heartfelt storytelling about relationships that evolve over time yet remain rooted in deep emotional truth.