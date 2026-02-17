O’Romeo’s Global Box Office Collection Crosses 61 Crores, a New Milestone for Shahid Kapoor!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s O’Romeo has been capturing audience attention ever since it hit theatres on February 13, perfectly timed with the Valentine’s Day weekend. The action-romance drama, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, has received an enthusiastic response from critics, industry insiders, and moviegoers alike.

Blending intense action with emotional storytelling, O’Romeo has struck a chord with audiences both in India and overseas. The film has also shown strong performance at the global box office, collecting an impressive ₹61.75 crore worldwide within its initial run.

At the heart of the film is a dynamic ensemble cast led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Their on-screen chemistry adds emotional depth to the narrative while balancing the film’s high-energy sequences.

The film also features powerful performances by Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey.

Adding further appeal are special appearances by Disha Patani and Tamannaah Bhatia, bringing star power and glamour to the cinematic experience.

The film’s success lies not only in its performances but also in Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling style — combining grit, romance, and dramatic tension into a compelling narrative.

With strong word-of-mouth and steady audience turnout, O’Romeo continues to maintain its momentum at the box office.

As it plays across theatres worldwide, the film stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of emotionally driven action romances.

Currently running in cinemas, O’Romeo continues to win hearts and attract viewers looking for a mix of passion, drama, and spectacle on the big screen.