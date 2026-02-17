Hollywood Legend Robert Duvall Passes Away at 95

Oscar-winning actor Robert Duvall, whose remarkable career spanned more than seven decades, has passed away at the age of 95.

His wife, Luciana Pedraza, confirmed that he died peacefully at home on February 15, surrounded by love and comfort. In an emotional tribute, she remembered him not only as one of the greatest actors of his time, but as a deeply passionate and devoted individual.

“To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, director, and storyteller,” she shared. “To me, he was simply everything.”

Born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego and raised in Annapolis, Maryland, Duvall’s journey into acting began with formal training at Principia College and later at New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse. There, he studied alongside future legends like Dustin Hoffman, Gene Hackman, and James Caan.

His breakthrough came in 1962 with his portrayal of Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. But it was his role as Tom Hagen in The Godfather that elevated him to global recognition, earning him his first Academy Award nomination. He reprised the role in The Godfather Part II, further cementing his place in cinematic history.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT DUVALL… Robert Duvall was the kind of actor who never needed noise to command attention. Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited. For me, he was always one of the favourites — not…

Duvall also delivered a memorable performance in Apocalypse Now, collaborating with director Francis Ford Coppola and earning another Oscar nomination for his role.

Over the years, he continued to impress audiences with acclaimed performances in The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action, and The Judge.

In 1984, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Tender Mercies, portraying a troubled country singer seeking redemption.

Throughout his career, Duvall was admired for his authenticity and dedication to capturing the human spirit in his characters.

With his passing, the world has lost a towering presence in cinema — but his legacy lives on through performances that continue to inspire generations.