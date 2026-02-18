Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Alibaug Adventure: A Couple’s Getaway

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently made headlines during their brief visit to Mumbai, blending family celebrations with spiritual reflection. On Monday, February 16, 2026, the couple was spotted at Mumbai International Airport as they departed for Vrindavan, just a day after celebrating the birthday of their son Akaay.

Their visit was centered around seeking blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj during a private interaction at his ashram.

Photos and videos from the early morning visit quickly spread across social media. The couple reportedly arrived at around 5:30 am and spent nearly an hour at the ashram. Their presence drew large crowds of admirers, leading to significant congestion outside the premises as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of them.

In visuals from the visit, both Virat and Anushka were seen wearing face masks while making their way toward the Maharaj. Virat opted for a light-coloured shirt paired with white trousers, while Anushka chose a printed ethnic outfit, reflecting the solemn nature of the occasion.

Soon after, another video began circulating online — this time capturing the couple at the iconic Gateway of India. The duo was seen heading toward the ferry terminal, preparing to board a boat to Alibaug.

Over the years, it has become a personal tradition for the couple to travel to Alibaug after visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj whenever they are in India. This post-blessing retreat appears to offer them a quiet escape from public life.

For their outing, the couple chose relaxed, understated fashion. Anushka wore a white full-sleeved shirt layered with a green sleeveless sweater and paired it with black trousers. Virat complemented her style in a black shirt over a white T-shirt, teamed with denim.

Their journey comes shortly after an intimate family milestone — the celebration of Akaay’s birthday — making the trip both spiritually and emotionally significant.

As videos from both Vrindavan and Mumbai continue to trend online, fans have once again been reminded of the couple’s balance between faith, family, and public life.