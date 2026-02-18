New Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Drops — Din Djarin and Grogu Face A Dangerous New Era

A thrilling new chapter in the Star Wars universe is gearing up for the big screen as Lucasfilm unveils the action-packed trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu. Set to release exclusively in theatres on May 22, 2026, the film promises an epic cinematic journey that expands the beloved story beyond the streaming world and into a full-scale theatrical experience.

Taking place after the fall of the Empire, the story explores a galaxy still struggling to find balance. Though the once-mighty Imperial regime has been defeated, remnants of its power remain scattered across star systems in the form of dangerous warlords seeking control. Amid this fragile peace, the New Republic is striving to protect everything the Rebellion fought to achieve.

To combat rising threats, the New Republic turns to one of the galaxy’s most formidable warriors — legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal. Alongside him is his loyal young apprentice Grogu, whose mysterious powers continue to shape their shared destiny.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film brings back the emotional core and high-stakes action that made the original series a global phenomenon. Joining the cast are acclaimed performers Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, adding fresh intrigue to this expanding saga.

Behind the scenes, the project is backed by a powerhouse creative team. It is produced by Jon Favreau alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, ensuring continuity with the storytelling legacy that fans have come to cherish.

Enhancing the cinematic experience is the return of Academy Award-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, whose music has become synonymous with the emotional depth and adventurous spirit of the Mandalorian journey.

Filmed specifically for IMAX, The Mandalorian and Grogu aims to deliver a visually immersive experience like never before. The film will be released in multiple languages — English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu — making this galactic adventure accessible to audiences across India and beyond.

With lingering Imperial threats, rising tensions, and the future of the New Republic at stake, Din Djarin and Grogu are set to embark on their most dangerous mission yet — one that could define the fate of the galaxy itself.