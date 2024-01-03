5 must see Nicolas Cage unconventional movies

Nicolas Cage, a name synonymous with cinematic unpredictability, is set to unleash his quirky charm and unparalleled acting prowess in the upcoming horror comedy flick, ‘Dream Scenario’. The movie revolves around a family man whose life takes an unexpected turn when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.

Before you explore this surreal journey of dreams gone awry, let’s take a moment to appreciate some of the finest performances by the man himself. Here’s a handpicked list of 5 must-watch Nicolas Cage movies that will prepare you for the unpredictable roller coaster ride that is ‘Dream Scenario’.

Raising Arizona (1987)

Directed by the Coen Brothers, this screwball comedy showcases Cage’s comedic chops in a tale of an unlikely couple attempting to start a family through unconventional means. Cage plays H.I. McDunnough, a small-time crook who teams up with his police officer wife (Holly Hunter) to steal a baby from a wealthy family. The film is a hilarious roller coaster filled with absurd characters, bizarre situations, and Cage’s impeccable timing, proving that he can effortlessly navigate the realms of comedy with as much finesse as drama.

Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

For a stark departure from Cage’s more eccentric roles, Leaving Las Vegas is a haunting portrayal of a man on a self-destructive path. Directed by Mike Figgs, Cage plays Ben Sanderson, an alcoholic screenwriter who heads to Las Vegas to drink himself to death. The raw, unflinching nature of Cage’s performance earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. Leaving Las Vegas is a poignant exploration of addiction, love, and redemption, showcasing Cage’s ability to tackle complex and nuanced roles with unparalleled depth.

Face/off (1997)

Teaming up with John Travolta, Cage takes the action genre to new heights in John Woo’s Face/Off. In this high-octane thriller, Cage plays terrorist Castor Troy, whose face is surgically swapped with FBI agent Sean Archer (Travolta) to thwart a terrorist plot. The film is a symphony of over-the-top performances, intense action sequences, and a premise that defies all logic. Cage’s portrayal of the unhinged villain is a masterclass in theatricality, solidifying his status as an action star capable of pushing the boundaries of the genre.

Adaptation (2002)

In this mind bending collaboration with director Spike Jonze, Cage delivers a tour de force performance playing not one, but two characters. The film revolves around the struggles of a screenwriter named Charlie Kaufman as he attempts to adapt a nonfiction book into a screenplay. As the lines between reality and fiction blur, Cage showcases his incredible range, seamlessly transitioning between the socially awkward Charlie and his fictional, confident twin brother, Donald.

Mandy (2018)

Venturing into the psychedelic horror genre, Mandy directed by Panos Cosmatos is a visually stunning and surreal experience. Cage plays Red Miller, a lumberjack seeking revenge for the brutal murder of his wife by a deranged cult. The film is a hallucinatory journey through madness, featuring Cage at his most intense and unhinged. Mandy is proof of Cage’s willingness to embrace unconventional projects and deliver performances that defy expectations.

Dream Scenario (2024)

Dream Scenario is a horror-comedy film directed by Kristoffer Borgli, featuring Nicolas Cage, Lily Bird, Julianne Nicholson, and Jessica Clement, among others. The story revolves around a family man (played by Nicolas Cage) whose life takes a bizarre turn when he becomes a recurring figure in the dreams of millions of strangers. Initially enjoying his newfound stardom, the protagonist faces unexpected challenges when his dream appearances take a nightmarish twist. As he grapples with the consequences, the film explores the comedic and horrifying aspects of his surreal situation.

If you’re a fan of Nicolas Cage’s unconventional roles and his unique approach to acting, make sure not to miss ‘Dream Scenario’ this Friday 5th January 2024.