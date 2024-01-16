75th Emmys: Steven Yeun wins Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category

Steven Yeun took home the honour for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his work in series ‘Beef’ at the 75th Emmy Awards. After his win, Yeun said: “Thank you for this immense honour and blessing. A lot of people looked out for me to get into this business… There were days to live in Danny’s skin. Sometimes I wanted to judge him… Thank you Danny for teaching judgment and shame is a lonely place.”

Yeun was contending alongside names such as Taron Egerton (‘Black Bird’), Kumail Nanjiani (‘Welcome to Chippendales’), Evan Peters (‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) Daniel Radcliffe (‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’) and Michael Shannon (‘George & Tammy’).

‘Beef’ is a comedy-drama television miniseries created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It stars Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud.

At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, it received 13 nominations including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and acting nods for Yeun, Wong, Lee, Mazino and Maria Bello.

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, it won in all three of its nominated categories, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film.

The award event can be streamed on Lionsgate Play in India.