A brace for 'Naatu Naatu' as it bests Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Taylor Swift again

After its big win at the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards, S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is creating waves at the ongoing 28th edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The film was awarded with the trophy for the Best Original Song in a film for its ‘Naatu Naatu’ track, which has become an international phenomenon.

The song edged out tracks like Taylor Swift’s ‘Carolina’ from’ Where the Crawdads Sing’, ‘Ciao Papa’ from – Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Lady Gaga and Bloodpop’s ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Rihanna’s ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘New Body Rhumba’ from White Noise

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.