Aaron Paul says he doesn't get 'a piece' of residuals from 'Breaking Bad'

By Agency News Desk
Aaron Paul in Breaking Bad _ pic courtesy imdb

Actor Aaron Paul has revealed that he “doesn’t get a piece” of residuals from Netflix for his blockbuster show ‘Breaking Bad’. The 44-year-old actor’s comments came as he walked the picket line in Los Angeles as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike with his former co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I don’t get a piece from Netflix on ‘Breaking Bad’ to be totally honest and that’s insane to me, you know what I mean,” Paul told Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves,” he continued.

“And I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix, and it’s just such common sense, and I think a lot of these streamers, they know they have been getting away with not paying people just fair wage and now it’s time to pony up, and that’s just one of the things we’re fighting for.”

As per ‘People’, Paul starred as Jesse Pinkman in the award-winning series, which is now a fixture on Netflix, for five seasons. He also reprised his role in the show’s Netflix original sequel film, ‘El Camino’, and the final season of the show’s spin-off, ‘Better Call Saul’, which also airs on the streaming service.

