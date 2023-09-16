scorecardresearch
Adele makes huge change to Vegas shows, won’t get too close to fans

Adele has made a huge change to her Las Vegas residency shows after she admitted to "hanging on for dear f*****g life".

By Agency News Desk
Singer-songwriter Adele has made a huge change to her Las Vegas residency shows after she admitted to “hanging on for dear f*****g life”. The singer, 35, became worried when her friends and crew started “dropping like flies”. She has now decided to ditch mingling with her fans over her fears of catching coronavirus, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Adele gained a reputation for getting up close and personal with the crowd during her shows at Caesars Palace. The ‘Someone Live You’ hitmaker would stop during her performance to pose with fans for selfies and chat to them.

Yet all has changed now the star is fearful of becoming ill. She has stopped her famous walk throughs during ‘When We Were Young’, where she would greet and hug the audience.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Adele has vowed to not let Covid stop her shows after she was forced to postpone the start of her Sin City residency last year. Breaking the news to her adoring fans, Adele said: “Normally I would absolutely stop and chat and all of that and hear all about your life and be the nosey person that I am. However, I am hanging on by thread trying not to get Covid-19.”

She shared how her backing singer Amanda was forced to miss performances due to having a positive Covid test. “Everyone that I know that I work with has f*****g Covid-19, so it’s a miracle that I haven’t had it yet,” she shared. “And I really do love chatting to you, but I don’t want to get sick, I’ll take selfies from a distance or shoot your vid.”

“I might have symptoms and then I can’t do my show and I will be damned if I cancel any more of these shows. I refuse to cancel any shows,” she added.

