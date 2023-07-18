scorecardresearch
After 7 years of marriage, Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello announce divorce

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting a divorce after being married for seven years.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are getting a divorce after being married for seven years. The actors announced the split after seven years of marriage in a joint statement on Monday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple shared in a statement to Page Six.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

According to People, the two first met through Vergara’s Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014.

Vergara was engaged at the time. Later, when Vergara announced her breakup, Manganiello asked Ferguson for her phone number.

Vergara would later confirm that she and Manganiello were dating. “You know I’m just having a great time and it’s a special time in my life and I’m trying not to think too much about it. It’s something very new so we will see what happens,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’, Manganiello recalled the moment he realized Vergara was the one for him. “I said, ‘I know you just got out of this long-term relationship, and if you need to be single, then I understand. Like, I’m not gonna like it, but I’ll get over it. … But before you answer, I wanna show you something’,” he said, before handing her the 2014 Hottest Hollywood Bachelor issue of People magazine with him on the cover.

She picked up the magazine, she opened it up and I saw that she was flipping by my interview and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And she said, ‘I’m seeing who else is “on the list’,” he said.

Vergara and Manganiello eventually tied the knot in 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to People, Manganiello proposed to Vergara while vacationing in Hawaii, over Christmas.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez heading for divorce after 2 years of marriage
Ashwin used the crease well against West Indies: Kumble
