Ahead of Chandrayaan 3 landing, John Cena posts a picture of Indian flag

WWE star and actor John Cena has shared a picture of the Indian flag leaving many fans baffled. John on Wednesday took to Instagram, where he shared the picture of the Indian national flag but without any caption leaving many wondering as to why he has posted the Tricolour.

Fans took to the comment section to praise the personality.

One gave his name an Indian spring and called him ‘Jay Sinha’.

One spoke about the Chandrayaan 3 and said that it will land safely.

“That’s for Chandrayaan 3 landing today,” said an excited Indian fan.

Cena is all set to return to Indian after 17 years with the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad on September 8.

A comment by WWE India read: “We Can’t wait to see you soon at #WWESuperstarspectacle in Hyderabad.”

One fan said that John Cena is more Indian than musicians Shubh and AP Dhillon.

A netizen simply wrote: “Vande Matram.”

The moment of landing of India’s third lunar exploration mission – Chandrayaan 3 draws closer.

Chandrayaan 3 consists of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan similar to those of the Chandrayaan-2. Its propulsion module acts like an orbiter. The propulsion module carried the lander and rover configuration until the spacecraft attained a 153×163 km lunar orbit.

Several Indian personalities too is super charged up to witness the latest lunar mission making history.

Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, R. Madhavan, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor-director Rishabh Shetty lauded the space mission as they took to their respective social media accounts to send their best wishes to the scientists and the brains behind the mission as they hoped for a successful landing.