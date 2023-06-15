scorecardresearch
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' weapons expert was 'likely hungover' when loading live bullet in gun

The weapon supervisor of the Spaghetti Western movie 'Rust', Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has been accused of being "hungover" when she loaded a live bullet into a gun on set.

Prosecutors also accused Hannah of “smoking and drinking in the evenings” when working on the film, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

They claimed that her “reckless conduct” had been a repeating issue and that she need to “finally be held accountable”.

The weapon was handed to Alec Baldwin on set and he pointed the gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal on the New Mexico film set in late 2021.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the gun then went off, killing her and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

The accusations came after a motion filed last month by Hannah’s lawyers seeked to dismiss her involuntary manslaughter charge.

In response to the new claims, Hannah’s lawyer Jason Bowles said prosecutors had “mishandled” the case.

Hannah’s preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for August, where a judge is expected to decide if there’s probable cause for the charge to move forward.

