Ali Fazal's 'Kandahar' to release in over 2,000 screens in the US alone

Indian actor Ali Fazal's next Hollywood project 'Kandahar' is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S.

By Agency News Desk

Indian actor Ali Fazal’s next Hollywood project ‘Kandahar’ is set to release on over 2,000 screens in the U.S. Ali said: “Very excited with this development. A release that wide in the U.S. alone is massive and being an action spy thriller, there is a wide audience for the film.”

He added: “A wide release coupled with a major weekend in the U.S., I’m hoping for this to be a banger. The film has all the elements to be a complete entertainer.”

Ali’s latest international project, Kandahar, which stars top international actors like Gerard Butler, Travis Fimmel and Navid Negahban, is set to be released on May 26 in the U.S. and eventually will release across the globe.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
