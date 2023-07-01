Amanda Bynes checks out of psychiatric facility

Actress Amanda Bynes has left the mental health facility almost two weeks after she was admitted there, but has worked with her team to put a plan in place to keep her healthy, reports ‘Female First UK’. She’ll start outpatient care and will have a medical professional checking in daily, while Amanda will also be monitored to ensure she is taking her medication.

As per TMZ, Amanda was placed on a “5150 hold” for the second time this year after apparently calling police for help, last month.

The actress was previously placed on a psychiatric hold in March after she was seen walking around naked in Los Angeles.

An eyewitness told TMZ she flagged down a car and told the driver that she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before calling police.

As per ‘Female First UK’, at the time, sources said that Amanda, who has also struggled with substance abuse, had likely been living “on the streets for days” before the incident.

The former child star’s ex-fiance Paul Michael, also told Page Six she had probably been “off her meds”.

Amanda was in hospital for three weeks before starting outpatient treatment and her eight-year conservatorship was terminated in March 2022 after the court determined the legal arrangement was “no longer required.”