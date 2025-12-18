Amanda Cerny Introduces Her Newborn Twins to the World

Social media personality and actress Amanda Cerny has embarked on a whole new chapter in her life, as she has welcomed twin babies with her partner, real estate agent Johannes Bartl. The good news was shared on her Instagram handle, where the model revealed her new-born boy and girl to the world, and their photograph immediately sent the hearts of all her fans melting.

Sharing on Instagram with other celebrities in a carousel of images showcasing sweet moments at the hospital, Amanda welcomed a baby boy named Klaus and a baby girl named Annabelle. To announce this to fans, they wrote, “We are over the moon to officially introduce you to Klaus and Annabelle — love always, Mama and Papa.” The short yet sweet message reveals the happiness they feel at this new chapter in their lives.

The carousel began with a tender photo of Amanda in the hospital, embracing one of the twins closely to her chest. The next photo featured the twins side by side, already bonding so closely that they were depicted in diapers with the cute message “Born to cuddle.” Adding a personalized touch, Klaus and Annabelle had blankets with their names on them, thus making this moment even more special.

The news triggered an immediate reaction, as fans and even celebrities started sharing their messages and expressions of love. Internet celebrity Curtis Lepore was one of the first to comment, saying, “Omg, congratulations, you guys, so happy for you two!” Actor and model Jena Frumes also expressed her wish to Amanda, stating that Amanda is a “blessing to your twins, and you should celebrate every moment as a mother because it all flies by super fast!” Model Jasmin Sanders also extended her congratulations to Amanda.

Amanda Cerny, a popular comedian and social media influencer, has, on several instances, shared peeks into her personal life. This latest update, however, is undoubtedly among the most special she has ever shared with all of her fans out there. Amanda is clearly overjoyed, along with Johannes, as she has welcomed twins.

Even as the fans are showering the family with their warm messages and blessings, one thing is for sure: Klaus and Annabelle have already won hearts around the internet. With their proud parents right by their side, the twins’ entry into the world is already surrounded with lots of love and smiles and endless congratulatory messages.