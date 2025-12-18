Rob Reiner and Wife Michele’s Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

New and deeply troubling details have emerged in the tragic deaths of acclaimed filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner. According to documents released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the official cause of death for both was “multiple sharp force injuries,” with the manner of death ruled a homicide.

The revelation came just hours after the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, made his first court appearance since the deaths of his parents. Outside Los Angeles Municipal Court on Wednesday, Nick’s attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed that an arraignment has been scheduled for January 7, 2026. Addressing reporters, Jackson described the situation as a devastating tragedy for the entire Reiner family and urged the public to allow the legal process to unfold carefully and without rushing to judgment.

“These are very complex and serious issues,” Jackson said, stressing the need for restraint, dignity and respect for both the judicial system and the grieving family as the case proceeds.

Rob Reiner, 78, best known for directing classics such as The Princess Bride and This Is Spinal Tap, and Michele Reiner, 70, were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Sunday. Later that same day, their son Nick, 32, was arrested in connection with their deaths.

On Tuesday, Nick was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed during a press briefing that prosecutors have also alleged Nick personally used a deadly weapon, identified as a knife. If convicted, Nick faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or, potentially, the death penalty. Hochman noted that no decision has yet been made regarding pursuing capital punishment and that the wishes of the family would be considered.

Sources previously reported that the bodies were discovered by the couple’s daughter, Romy Reiner. Medical findings indicated stab wounds to their throats, along with multiple additional injuries. Investigators believe the couple had been deceased for several hours before they were found.

Reports also surfaced of a heated argument involving Nick at a holiday party the night before the deaths, amid concerns from family members about his mental health and long-standing struggles with substance abuse.

In a joint statement, Rob and Michele’s children Romy and Jake expressed their profound grief, describing their parents as not only loving caregivers but also their closest friends. They requested privacy and compassion as the family mourns, asking that Rob and Michele be remembered for their extraordinary lives and the love they shared. Nick was not mentioned in the statement.

Rob and Michele Reiner married in 1989 after meeting on the set of When Harry Met Sally. Rob also has a daughter, Tracy, from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall.