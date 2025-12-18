Lee Kwang Soo as Wedding MC? Kim Woo Bin’s Big Day Is About to Get Hilarious

Lee Kwang Soo is set to take on a major role at one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in South Korea — the marriage of his close friend Kim Woo Bin to longtime partner Shin Min Ah. On December 18, reports began circulating that the beloved entertainer would serve as the master of ceremonies at the wedding, a detail that was soon officially confirmed by his agency.

Lee Kwang Soo’s management label, King Kong by Starship, confirmed the news in a brief statement to local media, saying, “Lee Kwang Soo will be the MC for Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s wedding.” With Lee Kwang Soo’s signature humour and spontaneous charm, fans are already predicting a ceremony filled with laughter and warmth.

The friendship between Lee Kwang Soo and Kim Woo Bin goes back many years and has only grown stronger over time. The two stars have frequently spoken about their close bond, which was further highlighted through their appearances on variety projects such as Green Bean, Red Bean and GBRB: Joy Pops Laugh Pops, alongside Doh Kyung Soo and Kim Ki Bang. Their easy camaraderie and genuine affection for one another have made them fan-favourite besties.

Kim Woo Bin and Lee Kwang Soo are also part of a well-known friend group in the Korean entertainment industry called the “Hyung Squad.” The group includes actors Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Bae Sung Woo, Lim Joo Hwan and Doh Kyung Soo. Kim Woo Bin and Zo In Sung, in particular, formed a close friendship during their early modelling days. The Hyung Squad is known for supporting each other’s careers and frequently spending time together off-camera, making their possible reunion at the wedding a major point of excitement for fans.

Ahead of the wedding, more details about the event have begun surfacing online. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on December 20, 2025, at the luxurious Shilla Hotel in Seoul. While the full guest list has not been revealed, the wedding is expected to be an intimate yet star-studded affair attended by close friends and family.

Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah first met in 2015 during an endorsement shoot and have maintained a low-profile relationship ever since. Despite their massive fame, the couple has kept their romance private while continuing to thrive professionally. After nearly a decade together — and even joining the same agency, AM Entertainment — the two are finally set to tie the knot.

One notable absence will be Doh Kyung Soo, who is reportedly unable to attend due to his prior commitment at the MMA awards with fellow EXO members on the same day. Still, with Lee Kwang Soo at the helm, the wedding promises heartfelt moments, laughter and unforgettable memories.