- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

America Ferrera reflects on being seen as ‘Hollywood’s version of imperfect’ amid ‘Ugly Betty’

America Ferrera became famous when she took on the title role of the hit series 'Ugly Betty' in 2006 and slammed the notion that her "curvier" figure was thought to be something "groundbreaking" in show business at the time

By Agency News Desk
America Ferrera reflects on being seen as 'Hollywood's version of imperfect' amid 'Ugly Betty' _pic courtesy news agency
America Ferrera reflects on being seen as 'Hollywood's version of imperfect' amid 'Ugly Betty' _pic courtesy news agency

Hollywood star America Ferrera became famous when she took on the title role of the hit series ‘Ugly Betty’ in 2006 and slammed the notion that her “curvier” figure was thought to be something “groundbreaking” in show business at the time.

“What’s so insane is, you go back and look, and I had a very average-size body. And so the idea that people were looking at me and saying, ‘That’s curvy’ is crazy. Not that I care, but it’s like, that’s insane that we thought that was so groundbreaking,” she told ELLE.

“I was Hollywood’s version of imperfect, which seems so ridiculous. I don’t feel alone in that either. There are so many women who were called brave, just because they are people in bodies.”

The ‘Barbie’ actress went on to add that it is her “wish” for the future that actors will no longer be stereotyped and she will instead be looked at for more of who she is as a person rather than being “relegated” to being a stereotype, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: “What I continue to wish for my career, and women’s careers and people of colour’s careers, is that we don’t have to exist inside of these boxes or these lanes – that we don’t have to be relegated to represent just the thing that the culture wants us to represent.”

“I want to be more of who I am as a person, and to get to make art that doesn’t fit into any of the boxes and isn’t about the dominant conversation people have wanted to have about me because I’m a woman who doesn’t fit into stereotypical Hollywood.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
World champions Spain suffers surprise defeat but moves close to Olympics place
Next article
Paris Hilton dishes on why she kept daughter secret from her mother
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US