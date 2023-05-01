scorecardresearch
Amy Winehouse's posthumous book to feature her never-before-seen journals

Singer Amy Winehouse's innermost thoughts will be unveiled in a book being released ahead of what would have been the singer's 40th birthday.

By Agency News Desk

Fans of the ‘Back to Black’ singer, who died aged 27 in 2011 from alcohol poisoning, are going to get a deeper understanding of her life as “In Her Words” will feature Amy’s never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics, and family photographs, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Coming this August, ‘Amy Winehouse: In Her Words,'”an announcement on its release on Amy’s Instagram account, now managed by her estate, said about the 288-page hardcover book, which will be published on August 29.

“Much has been said about Amy Winehouse since her tragic death aged just 27. But who was the real Amy? ‘Amy Winehouse: In Her Words’ shines a spotlight on her incredible writing talent, her wit, her charm and lust for life.”

“Bringing together Amy’s own never-before-seen journals, handwritten lyrics and family photographs together for the first time, this intimate tribute traces her creative evolution from growing up in North London to global superstardom, and provides a rare insight into the girl who became a legend.”

The full-colour book is available to pre-order now and a link was provided so fans could reserve a copy. It will show her “fun and witty side,” according to her parents, Janis and Mitch Winehouse, who have written a foreword to the book.

They said in a statement, “This beautiful new collection of Amy’s notes and musings shows another side of Amy – her fun and witty side. We wanted to share this with Amy’s fans so that they too can enjoy Amy, in her words.”

The release of the book will come two weeks before what would have been Amy’s 40th birthday on September 14. Her estate has pledged to donate all royalties from the book’s sales to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, with a minimum donation of 70,000 pound promised.

A biopic about the singer, “Back to Black”, is also currently in production, with Sam Taylor-Johnson at the helm. The film will star Marisa Abela as Amy and Jack O’Connell as her ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, with Eddie Marsan and Leslie Manville playing her dad and maternal grandmother.

