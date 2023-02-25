scorecardresearch
Angela Bassett says her husband gives her fresh perspective when she needs it

Angela Bassett, who has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards

By News Bureau

Hollywood actress Angela Bassett, who has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actress in the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards, is gushing about her husband Courtney B. Vance for the emotional support rendered by him.

Bassett met Vance at the Yale School of Drama in the ’80s and they have been by each other’s side for the past 25 years. The actress said that having the support of her husband, who won an Emmy in 2016 for his role in ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story’, means the world to her, reports People magazine.

“He understands just empirically everything that I go through,” she said. “He can really give me perspective, because it gets very heady and very busy, but he just keeps me very grounded about the important things, that life is good and we’re all just doing our best to support each other.”

People further states that to play matriarch Queen Ramonda in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Oscar nominee Angela Bassett said that she drew from her own experience as a mom to twins Bronywyn and Slater, 17.

“Being a mother of twins, you’re always thinking of them. Wanting the best for your kids,” she told People.

When asked about the biggest lesson this year’s Oscar nomination has taught her, she said: “Never give up and run after your passion.”

