Anime 'Konosuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World' headed for Season 3 in 2024

The popular adventure-comedy anime ‘KonoSuba-God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World!’ will return to screens in 2024 with Season 3. The series is renowned for its great animation and mix of comedy, fantasy, and unique characters. Popular particularly with fans of the Isekai and comedy genres, Season 3 has been highly anticipated.

The release date announcement for season 3 was accompanied by a key visual on Twitter, which shows Kazuma and his party embarking on another adventure.

Along with the video, the Konosuba anime in Japanese wrote: “Yes, let’s go on an adventure. A blessing to this wonderful world! 3. TV anime will be broadcast in 2024! ! ! ! Ultra teaser visual released. Please look forward to the continuation of the adventure woven by Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness.”

The series follows protagonist Kazuma Sato after his death in Japan from embarrassing circumstances. After his death he wakes up in front of a beautiful blue haired girl before him called Aqua.

The Goddess of the Axis cult makes him an offer, that rather than going to heaven if he would instead like to reincarnate in an MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) based world as an adventurer Ato fight the Demon King, and is allowed to bring only one thing with him.

After insulting him for a short time, Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself as his weapon and the two are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure and action.

However, Aqua who becomes the arch-priestess proves to be more of a nuisance than of any actual assistance, so Kazuma who is disappointed with the world only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to beat the demon king to return home.

Forming a party with fellow adventurers, the crusader Darkness and arch-wizard Megumin, both of whom prove equally useless.

Kazuma leads the highly dysfunctional party of four as they go around on various adventures and level up in the fantasy based world, coming across all sorts of weird enemies and people.

Based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Natsume Akatsuki and illustrated by Kurone Mishima, Season 3 is being helmed by series director Takaomi Kanasaki and directed by Yujiro Abe with Japanese studio Drive overseeing the animation.

Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta will also return as series composer and character designer, respectively.

Season 1 of the anime adaptation by Studio Deen aired in Japan between January and March 2016, while Season 2 aired between January and March 2017.

The show also has a spinoff anime, titled ‘Konosuba: An Explosion On This Wonderful World!’, produced by Drive, aired from April 2023 to June 2023.