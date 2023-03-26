scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault in NY

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on domestic violence allegations after a dispute with a 30-year old woman.

By News Bureau
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' actor Jonathan Majors arrested for alleged assault in NY
Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania _ pic courtesy imdb

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on domestic violence allegations after a dispute with a 30-year old woman. According to a statement from the NYPD, the woman told officers that she was assaulted, and was taken to the hospital with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” reports ‘Variety’.

A representative for Majors denied the allegations.

“He has done nothing wrong,” Majors’ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

According to the police statement, the officers received a 911 call around 11:14 a.m.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” police said. “The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

The police statement listed several potential charges: “strangulation,” “assault,” and “harassment.”

The actor recently starred in several major studio films. He played Damian Anderson in ‘Creed III’ against director and co-star Michael B. Jordan. He also recently starred as the Marvel villain Kang the Conquerer in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

His latest picture, which originally premiered at Sundance, is titled ‘Magazine Dreams’, which has been acquired by Searchlight Pictures, and is set to come to theaters on December 8. The actor has also signed to join Amazon Studios’ ‘Da Understudy’.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Previous article
US authorities arrest founder of world's largest hacker forum
Next article
Home-and-away system catapults new rules into the spotlight
This May Also Interest You
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US