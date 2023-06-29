scorecardresearch
Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault

Anthony Mackie has come to the defense of Jonathan Majors after the latter was charged with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment back in March.

By Agency News Desk
Anthony Mackie defends Jonathan Majors after latter was charged with assault
Anthony Mackie

Actor Anthony Mackie, best known for his role as ‘The Falcon’ in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has come to the defense of fellow MCU actor Jonathan Majors, who recently starred as ‘Kang the Conqueror’ in the MCU film ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, after the latter was charged with multiple misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment back in March.

“We’re a country that was built on ‘everyone is innocent until proven guilty,’” Mackie told Inverse when asked about Majors’ alleged assault. “That’s one of the staples of this country. Nothing has been proven about this dude. Nothing.”

He further mentioned, quoted by Variety: “So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

According to Female First, the ‘Creed III’ star has been accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi after a late night party in New York City in March. However, Majors has insisted that he is innocent, with his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry handing over several surveillance videos and text messages from the alleged victim in an attempt to clear her client’s name.

Following a hearing in May, his attorney said she had provided the Manhattan District Attorney’s office with “irrefutable evidence” that the alleged victim was “lying” about the facts of the case.

Priya Chaudhary further went on to criticise the alleged racism in the investigation expressing her frustration that no one is investigating Jonathan’s claim whether he was actually assaulted by his former partner on the night in question.

She said: “When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors’ face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn’t break his finger.”

As per Variety, Chaudhry wrote: “We strongly requested the District Attorney dismiss all charges against Mr. Majors immediately and initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes, while we are hopeful that the District Attorney is reviewing these materials in good faith and will do the right thing soon, to accelerate our case, we’ve requested a trial date ASAP.”

The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ actor is charged with aggravated harassment in the second degree, harassment in the second degree, and three counts of attempted assault in the third degree. Heis due in court on August 3.

