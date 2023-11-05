Any comparison with my father is huge compliment for me: Will Reeves

Will Reeves, who is the youngest child of legendary actor Christopher Reeves, has been compared a lot to his father in recent years in terms of his physical appearance. Responding to this comparison, Will went on to say that he considers it a huge compliment.

The youngest child of the late ‘Superman’ actor and his wife Dana Reeve,Will opened up about the physical similarities between himself and his father at ‘An Eve with Reeve’ benefit for the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation, of which Will is a board member of.

Talking to People, the 31-year-old explained that he’s “very fortunate to have the life that I do. And I think that if the public might find a little interest in, ‘Oh, he looks like his famous dad,’ that’s great,” he said.

“That means they’re talking about my family in a positive light and remembering our dad and our mom and our family in a way that honours them. I always take that as a compliment.

“I think that I had two beautiful parents, inside and out, and if I bear any resemblance to them physically, or temperamentally, or in my values, then I take that as a compliment every day.”

The annual gala for ‘An Eve with Reeve’ which is now completing 30 years, took place at The Glasshouse in New York City for a ‘re-imagined’ event. Will and his sister Alexandra Reeve Givens both went on to tell People about how Team Reeve aims to raise money for the foundation at the New York City Marathon. The foundation’s mission, per its website, is to advance research and improve the quality of life for those impacted by spinal cord injuries.

Will Reeves has previously reflected fondly on the memory of his father, who died in 2004, nine years after an equestrian injury which left him paralysed from the neck down, and two years before his mother Dana died of lung cancer. In 2021, Will wrote a touching tribute to Christopher in honour of Father’s Day, and shared it with Good Morning America.

“I’m 29 now and have finally started to understand what honoring my dad actually means,” he wrote.

“I thought it meant following the roads he would want me to go down, or to live my life as his proxy, making up for lost time according to his thwarted dreams. Turns out, our parents want us to find out who we are and go be that. That is the ultimate form of honour.”