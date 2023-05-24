scorecardresearch
Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't allowed breakfast before doing 200 sit-ups, push-ups as child

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t think he was “disciplined” in terms of fitness.

Despite, the 75-year-old actor has been exercising since he was a child and won a string of awards as a bodybuilder before starting up his career in Hollywood movies and explained that, because he has spent decades sticking to the same exercise routines, it all comes naturally to him now, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“You know, I don’t consider myself disciplined because something that I’ve done since I was a little kid was working out in the morning. I remember when my father said, ‘You cannot have breakfast first, you have to earn it. You have to do 200 sit ups and push-ups,’ ” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“So that’s how I grew up. So now, this is [what I do]. I’m now addicted to working out every day. If I do a film, or like when I was doing FUBAR, we were working out when we were night-shooting, we were working out at three in the morning sometimes, and at five in the morning, or at nine in the morning. So it really doesn’t matter. I just have to get my one-hour workout in and then some bike riding to kind of get some cardiovascular training.”

The ‘Terminator’ star went on to insist that working out just makes him “feel good” regardless of whatever else he is working on at any given time. “It just makes you feel good, no matter what you do,” he shared. “If you do a TV series, if you do a movie, if you write a book, if you go and do a speech. Whatever you do, you need to feel fit and full of energy.”

