Ashley Graham poses with Ranveer Singh, almost lost her passport at Mumbai airport

By Agency News Desk

Supermodel Ashley Graham’s ’48 hours in India’ were eventful as she almost lost her passport at the Mumbai airport, wore a saree for the first time and posed with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who even made her do the viral Indian “just looking like a wow” trend.

Graham wore a saree for the first time and model Elsa Hosk attended the opening night of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai in October.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a reel featuring her alongside names such as Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor, and also thanked the Ambani family. Graham spoke about how she could not believe the Ambani family put together the grand launch event in only a couple of weeks.

The video opened with Ashley singing ‘it’s my birthday’, after her layover in Abu Dhabi for a layover, she arrived in India after ’30 hours’ of travel.

She then said as a clip of her thanking Mumbai airport staff played, “When I landed, I misplaced my passport. But it is okay, because it was found within 15 minutes.”

The model then tried out a golden and cream saree look with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania before the event. She then met actors Ranveer and Sonam before the launch.

Ashley had also shared a video of herself “just looking like a wow” at the event. She said Ranveer made her do it.

Ashley wrote in her caption, “@ranveersingh told me to do it!!! In India… just looking like a wow.”

