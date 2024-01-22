Ayo Edebiri: Jeremy Allen White is 'family'

Actress Ayo Edebiri has grown close to her co-star Jeremy Allen White while filming ‘The Bear’. The actress feels “blessed” that they’ve had one another for support as the success of the show has increased, reports Female First UK.

Ayo told Sunday Times Style magazine: “Jeremy is one of the most grounded, hard-working people I know. I would describe my friendship and relationship with him as just a lot of trust and a lot of gratitude”.

She further mentioned, “We shot this show without any expectation, and to be on this journey with him, with everybody, it really does feel like a blessing and so I call him family. I call the whole cast and crew family because it really feels like a family endeavour”.

As per Female First UK, Ayo loved celebrating with those involved with the show after the Golden Globe Awards — for which she and Jeremy won Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series, as well as the programme scooping Best Musical or Comedy Series — in a “glorified party bus”.

She said: “It was really cute because it was our first moment to come down from everything and just be together, without being photographed or interviewed. Then we went to a party, we ate, we vibed a little”.

But the ‘Bottoms’ actress couldn’t help but feel star-struck around the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg.

She said: “It was hard not to spin my head and be star struck”.

But one of Ayo’s outstanding memories of the night was a conversation she had with French director Justine Triet. She recalled: “I told her in hideously broken French that I loved her film ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, and she fully responded in English and was like ‘Thank you very much.’ She was basically like, you and I will not have a conversation in French and she was correct. I thought it was really hilarious”.